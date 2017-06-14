Sapulpa Man Sentenced For Murdering Father, Uncle

A Sapulpa man is headed to prison on a 25-year sentence for murdering his father and uncle in 2015.

Johnathan Grafton shot and killed his father, Jeffrey, and his uncle, off-duty Sapulpa police officer Trey Pritchard, inside a Midwest City motel room. The men confronted Grafton after he stole his father's truck. His family attended the sentencing.

"We have forgiven him, his daddy would have forgiven him and his uncle try would have forgiven what he did, but he still has to pay a consequence for their death." said Regina Grafton, Johnathan Grafton's grandmother.

Grafton's girlfriend pleaded guilty to accessory to murder and was sentenced to five years in prison.