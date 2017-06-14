Sapulpa Man Sentenced For Murdering Father, Uncle - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Sapulpa Man Sentenced For Murdering Father, Uncle

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma -

A Sapulpa man is headed to prison on a 25-year sentence for murdering his father and uncle in 2015.

Johnathan Grafton shot and killed his father, Jeffrey, and his uncle, off-duty Sapulpa police officer Trey Pritchard, inside a Midwest City motel room. The men confronted Grafton after he stole his father's truck. His family attended the sentencing. 

"We have forgiven him, his daddy would have forgiven him and his uncle try would have forgiven what he did, but he still has to pay a consequence for their death." said Regina Grafton, Johnathan Grafton's grandmother. 

Grafton's girlfriend pleaded guilty to accessory to murder and was sentenced to five years in prison. 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.