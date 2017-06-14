2013 Tulsa Murder Suspect Arrested In Oklahoma City - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

News: Crime

2013 Tulsa Murder Suspect Arrested In Oklahoma City

Posted: Updated:
William Proctor William Proctor
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A 22-year-old suspect in a 2013 Tulsa murder was arrested Tuesday night in Oklahoma City. William Proctor was wanted by OKC police for a January homicide and he was also wanted by Tulsa Police for the shooting death of 23-year-old Kendall Austin. 

Austin was shot multiple times outside a home in the 5000 block of South 36th West Avenue on October 1, 2013. Police say Austin’s only crime was to drive a buddy to a parking lot to sell a small amount of marijuana.

10/3/2016 Related Story: Police Identify Man Murdered In West Tulsa Drive-By Shooting

They say Proctor is the one who bought the weed and then called his cousin and a friend, and all three followed Austin as drove his buddy back home.

Police say someone in Proctor's car pulled a gun on Austin and his buddy, and both took off running. The buddy made it inside the house, but Austin was hit in the chest and died.

Proctor's cousin got caught, charged, convicted and is serving a life sentence, but Proctor went on the run.

Oklahoma City police went to his house last summer to arrest him on the murder warrant and took with them the bomb squad and the SWAT team.

After a nine-hour standoff at Proctor's, they realized he wasn't inside.

7/13/2017 Related Story: OKC Police End Standoff At Home Of Tulsa Murder Suspect; No Arrest Made

He laid low until January when Oklahoma City Police say Proctor and two other men shot and killed a victim inside his car. 

Witnesses say they heard Proctor warning the witnesses, if they called 911, they'd be next.

The Violent crimes task force has been looking for Proctor since and say they finally found him at a home in Northwest Oklahoma City.

We haven't heard yet if Proctor will stay there and answer to that murder charge first or come to Tulsa for this case first.

News On 6 will have more details as they develop.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.