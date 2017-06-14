2013 Tulsa Murder Suspect Arrested In Oklahoma City

A 22-year-old suspect in a 2013 Tulsa murder was arrested Tuesday night in Oklahoma City. William Proctor was wanted by OKC police for a January homicide and he was also wanted by Tulsa Police for the shooting death of 23-year-old Kendall Austin.

Austin was shot multiple times outside a home in the 5000 block of South 36th West Avenue on October 1, 2013. Police say Austin’s only crime was to drive a buddy to a parking lot to sell a small amount of marijuana.

They say Proctor is the one who bought the weed and then called his cousin and a friend, and all three followed Austin as drove his buddy back home.

Police say someone in Proctor's car pulled a gun on Austin and his buddy, and both took off running. The buddy made it inside the house, but Austin was hit in the chest and died.

Proctor's cousin got caught, charged, convicted and is serving a life sentence, but Proctor went on the run.

Oklahoma City police went to his house last summer to arrest him on the murder warrant and took with them the bomb squad and the SWAT team.

After a nine-hour standoff at Proctor's, they realized he wasn't inside.

He laid low until January when Oklahoma City Police say Proctor and two other men shot and killed a victim inside his car.

Witnesses say they heard Proctor warning the witnesses, if they called 911, they'd be next.

The Violent crimes task force has been looking for Proctor since and say they finally found him at a home in Northwest Oklahoma City.

We haven't heard yet if Proctor will stay there and answer to that murder charge first or come to Tulsa for this case first.

News On 6 will have more details as they develop.