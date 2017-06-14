Man Who Lost Grandson In Wagoner County Robbery Wants Changes Made To ‘Stand Your Ground’ Law

Man Wants 'Stand Your Ground' Law Changed After Grandson Was Shot, Killed In Wagoner Robbery

Leroy Schumacher is the grandfather of Jacob Redfearn. Redfearn was one of three teens that broke into a Wagoner County home this past March to steal belongings when they were met by the home owner's adult son who shot and killed them.

"The boys were totally, absolutely wrong in trying to burglarize somebody's house," said Schumacher.

Making no excuses for his grandson and his two friends, Schumacher doesn't think Oklahoma's use of deadly force against an intruder law is as accurate as it should be.

"I don't think he had the right to shoot them as they were fleeing, because like I said the threat was leaving with them,” he stated.

The medical examiner's report says two of the three teens were shot in the back.

Schumacher’s grandson was shot in the right torso and right upper back.

Jaykob Woodruff was shot once through the left back.

"That means they were either fleeing or trying to get away or trying to get out,” said Schumacher.

And that's where he has a problem with the law.

The state's statue says you can "expect absolute safety" while in your home and that deadly force can be used if someone is “in the process of unlawfully and forcefully entering or had unlawfully and forcibly entered."

Schumacher says he doesn't want to erase the law.

"There should be a limit on the law, either amended or another clause put in there,” he stated, with the idea that a person should not be allowed to shoot if the threat is leaving or left.

He said, "that's where the man's right to shoot them should have ended.”

He believes his grandson should still be alive today.

"The boys would be in jail, instead of six feet under,” he added.

It was a few days after the shooting that the DA announced no charges would be filed against the man who fired the shots, Zach Peters.

The DA has charged Elizabeth Rodrigues, the self-proclaimed mastermind and get-a-way driver, with three counts of first-degree murder.

She has pleaded not guilty. Her case has not yet gone to trial.