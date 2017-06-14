Oklahoma Representatives Share Thoughts, Prayers After Virginia - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Oklahoma Representatives Share Thoughts, Prayers After Virginia Shooting

By: Annie Chang, News On 6
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Oklahoma's representatives quickly responded to the Virginia shooting from Washington D.C.

Before discussing an Iran sanctions bill, Senator James Lankford paused to address the shooting on the Senate floor.

"We can help lead,” he stated. “We can set a tone to tell the nation we should disagree on things, but we don't ever do this."

Lankford then led a short prayer for the recovering Congressman, for the country and for law enforcement.

"Father, thank you for the way you have protected those in surgery now and recovering now, for the Capitol Hill Police, for Steve Scalise, for other individuals that were affected today,” he said.

Other lawmakers released similar sentiments.

"This senseless act of violence endangered dozens of innocent people," wrote Congressman Tom Cole.

He also praised Capitol Hill and Alexandria Police.

"Their heroism and rapid response most likely prevented an even worse attack," Cole stated.

Congressman Markwayne Mullin wrote in part, "Senseless acts of violence like this should never be tolerated."

He added, "Those injured and those impacted by the shooting today are in mine and Christie's thoughts and prayers."

Congressman Frank Lucas wrote in part, "I'm thankful for the incredible and selfless service of U.S. Capitol Police who were on the scene this morning."

None of the Oklahoma lawmakers were on the baseball field at the time of the shooting.

