Elderly Bartlesville Woman Injured In Osage County 4-Vehicle Cra - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Elderly Bartlesville Woman Injured In Osage County 4-Vehicle Crash

OSAGE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a four-vehicle crash just southwest of Bartlesville Wednesday evening that left an 84-year-old woman in critical condition.

The trooper's report states Patsy Lucas of Bartlesville failed to yield at the intersection of County Road 2706 and Highway 123 just after 6 p.m. and hit a Saturn Vue headed south on the Osage County highway.

The OHP says Lucas' 1995 Oldsmobile Cutlass and the SUV spun out of control hitting two other vehicles stopped on the intersection.

Lucas was flown to a Tulsa hospital and the driver of the SUV -- Nikol Voyles, 41, of Hominy -- was treated and released from the Bartlesville hospital.

The two other drivers, both from Bartlesville, were not injured in the crash.

