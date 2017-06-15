Annual Charity Baseball Game Still On After DC Shooting

The annual Democrats versus Republicans charity baseball game in Washington, D.C. will go on as planned Thursday evening.

This as Louisiana congressman Steve Scalise remains hospitalized in critical condition, after he was shot in the hip while practicing for the game Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, the business of the U.S. House will resume Thursday, a day after a rifle-wielding attacker opened fire on Republican lawmakers practicing for that charity baseball game.

Scalise was one of four people shot. Matt Mika -- a former congressional staffer who now works as a lobbyist for Tyson Foods -- as well as Zachary Barth, a staffer for Rep. Roger Williams and two Capitol Police officers were also wounded.

The shooter was identified as James T. Hodgkinson, a 66-year-old home inspector from Illinois who had several minor run-ins with the law in recent years and belonged to a Facebook group called "Terminate the Republican Party."

He later died of his injuries, Trump told the nation from the White House.

"Everyone on that field is a public servant," President Trump said, "Their sacrifice makes democracy possible."

After visiting Scalise Wednesday evening at the hospital, Trump tweeted: "Rep. Steve Scalise, one of the truly great people, is in very tough shape - but he is a real fighter. Pray for Steve!"

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle called for a new dialogue on lowering the partisan temperature, and Trump urged Americans to come together as he assumed the role of national unifier for one of the first times in his presidency.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.