Tulsa Expects Economic Boost Thanks To Major Youth Soccer Tourney

Around 5,500 young soccer players representing 11 states are in Tulsa this weekend competing in the US Youth Region 3 Presidents Cup tournament.

It is the third major youth soccer tournament at Mohawk Park and officials says its success is a positive reflection of the city.

"This is our first year winning the Presidents Cup so it was a really big excitement and I think we are all excited to be here and ready to play," said player Alexis Agramonte.

Agramonte traveled with her team from Florida, and after hours in a plane, it's finally game time.

"Have fun, play your best and don't get worried about the little mistakes that you make because in the big scheme of things it's not gonna make a big difference," said Alexis Agramonte.

Over 8,000 Tulsa-area hotel rooms are booked for the games, not to mention all the money coming in from restaurants, bars and Tulsa attractions.

"All those individuals coming into our town, staying in our restaurants, eating in our hotels, we get to make a positive impression on them, what they do in the field, hopefully they have trained for that but how we as a community embrace them, that's where we can really step up and Tulsa is a great town for doing that," said Vincent Trinidad, Executive Director of Tulsa Sports Commission.

Trinidad says from hotel room fees to local vendors, this tournament is expected to bring in more than $6-million to Tulsa and the state of Oklahoma.

"These are the types of products that are great for us as a community and it enriches us. These are new dollars, this is new money, new individuals coming in. Not only do we get a chance as a community to embrace them but also to enrich ourselves," said Vincent Trinidad.

Trinidad says even more improvements like increased parking spaces are coming to Mohawk Park in the future.

The tournament runs through Sunday.