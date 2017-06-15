Motorcycle Rider Injured In Tulsa Hit-And-Run Wreck

A motorcycle rider was hurt in a hit-and-run wreck in west Tulsa Thursday morning.

Tulsa Police got the call around 6:40 Thursday morning, June 15, to the 5300 block of South 33rd West Avenue.

Police said the driver of a car turned left in front of the motorcycle, and the motorcycle hit the car. The driver of the car kept going.

The rider was taken to the hospital. No word on how bad the person's injuries were.