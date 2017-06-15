NSU Education Professor's 'Fluffy Slime' Recipe

Learning shouldn't stop just because kids are on summer break.

Dr Linda Wilson from NSU's College of Education in Broken Arrow stopped by the News On 6 at noon Thursday and showed Dave Davis how to make "Fluffy Slime" and use it as a learning tool.

You can watch the video to see how to make "Fluffy Slime."

Fluffy Slime recipe

Ingredients:

4 cups White School Glue

8-10 cups shaving cream (less than a full canister)

1-12oz bottle contact lens (saline) solution

Food dye, optional

Or for a smaller portion:

1 cup glue

3 cups shaving cream

5+ Tablespoons contact lens solution (this will need to be adjusted based on your slime - things like humidity and type of shaving cream will mean you need more or less)

Directions:

Empty glue into a large mixing bowl. If you are adding food coloring or glitter, stir this in now. Stir shaving cream into slime mixture, stirring continually. Add the contact solution in small amounts at a time. This acts as the slime activator. Once the slime is cohesive, no longer sticky or appearing to have any liquid in the mixture, start kneading the slime. This is going to help it be less sticky. Knead the slime for at least 3 minutes before adding any more ingredients to adjust. When the slime has been thoroughly kneaded and adjusted, give it to the kids in a clean solid surface.

Note: You can add glow in the dark paint to this recipe, but most glow in the dark items require a 48-72 hour activation period. You can also add glitter to this recipe if you wish.