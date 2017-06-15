NSU Education Professor's 'Fluffy Slime' Recipe - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

NSU Education Professor's 'Fluffy Slime' Recipe

Posted: Updated:
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma -

Learning shouldn't stop just because kids are on summer break. 

Dr Linda Wilson from NSU's College of Education in Broken Arrow stopped by the News On 6 at noon Thursday and showed Dave Davis how to make "Fluffy Slime" and use it as a learning tool. 

You can watch the video to see how to make "Fluffy Slime."

Fluffy Slime recipe

Ingredients:

  • 4 cups White School Glue
  • 8-10 cups shaving cream (less than a full canister)
  • 1-12oz bottle contact lens (saline) solution 
  • Food dye, optional

Or for a smaller portion:

  • 1 cup glue
  • 3 cups shaving cream
  • 5+ Tablespoons contact lens solution (this will need to be adjusted based on your slime - things like humidity and type of shaving cream will mean you need more or less)

Directions: 

  1. Empty glue into a large mixing bowl.
  2. If you are adding food coloring or glitter, stir this in now.
  3. Stir shaving cream into slime mixture, stirring continually.
  4. Add the contact solution in small amounts at a time.  This acts as the slime activator.
  5. Once the slime is cohesive, no longer sticky or appearing to have any liquid in the mixture, start kneading the slime.  This is going to help it be less sticky.
  6. Knead the slime for at least 3 minutes before adding any more ingredients to adjust.
  7. When the slime has been thoroughly kneaded and adjusted, give it to the kids in a clean solid surface.

Note:  You can add glow in the dark paint to this recipe, but most glow in the dark items require a 48-72 hour activation period.  You can also add glitter to this recipe if you wish.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.