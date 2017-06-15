Curbside Cafe Feeds Broken Arrow Kids For Free

Broken Arrow Public Schools has a goal of making sure hungry Oklahoma kids can eat breakfast and lunch while school is out this summer. They're taking it to the streets with a food truck that serves meals curbside.

More than 102,000 struggle with hunger in Tulsa County alone, and 37,000 of those are children, according to a study by Feeding America.

BAPS's summer feeding program provides meals to kids 18 and young at no charge at various school sites and other locations Monday through Friday (with a break for July 3 & 4). Parents and caregivers can eat for $3.50 per meal at the school sites only.

The BAPS website has a list of daily feeding locations that are open through the end of July. The Curbside Cafe food truck can be found at Broken Arrow High School from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and the Family Aquatic Center from 12:30 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. on weekdays.

Get a full list of locations and times at the BAPS website.

Tulsa has a similar program. Read more about it in our story from June 12.

6/12/2017 Related Story: Summer Cafe Keeping Tulsa Children Full For The Season