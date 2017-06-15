G Fest Muskogee Returns For Second Year

Following a highly successful first year in 2016, G Fest Muskogee returns for another weekend of music. From Thursday, June 15-17, music lovers will get the opportunity to listen to some of their favorite artists while camping. Also, there will be other sources of entertainment throughout the festival.

Bands will take the main stage at 3:30 p.m., with the headliners performing at 10 p.m. on all three evenings. The venue's other stages will hold acts as early as 1 p.m.

According to gfestmuskogee.com, the bands performing will be: Blackberry Smoke, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, J.J. Grey and MoFro, The Mavericks, Ben and Noel Haggard and the Strangers, The Swon Brothers, Kentucky Headhunters, Milton Patton, Becky Hobbs, John Fullbright, and Leon: The Tribute (Leon Russell Tribute Show).

6/14/2016 Related Story: Swon Brothers Excited To Play Hometown At Muskogee’s G Fest

Tickets for general admission are available for $79. VIP Reserved Seating and VIP Party Pit tickets are on sale for $279 for a limited time. VIP Reserved Seating and VIP Party Pit gives ticket-holders access closer to the main stage and other amenities. Parking is included in that package, as well as a bar and bathrooms.

For more information on G Fest Muskogee, visit gfestmuskogee.com.