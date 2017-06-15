Bill Cosby Jury Deadlock, Judge Orders Deliberations To Continue - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Bill Cosby Jury Deadlock, Judge Orders Deliberations To Continue

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania -

After 30 hours of deliberation in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial, the jury announced late Thursday morning that they were deadlocked. The judge in the case told them to keep deliberating.

The sequestered jury has been deliberating since getting the case Monday, pausing a half-dozen times to revisit key evidence, including Cosby's decade-old admissions that he fondled Constand after giving her pills.

The 79-year-old star arrived at the courthouse Thursday morning for the start of yet another day of jury talks. The panel has given no indication that it's deadlocked.

Judge Steven O'Neill has seemed vexed at times as the court staff struggled to answer the jury's requests. One batch of requested testimony hadn't even been transcribed yet.

But when jurors asked to stop for the day Wednesday night, O'Neill was effusive with praise — encouraging their diligence as they weigh charges that could put the 79-year-old Cosby in prison for the rest of his life.

"This is an incredible jury that has just acted with incredible dignity and fidelity," O'Neill said. "I don't have any higher praise. You have taken your task so seriously."

Cosby is charged with three counts of aggravated indecent assault. Each carries a maximum 10-year prison term, though the counts could be merged at sentencing if he is convicted.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

