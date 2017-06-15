Rural Pawnee County Town's Water Restored - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Rural Pawnee County Town's Water Restored

PAWNEE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

The water is back on in the small community of Masham after about 300 rural Pawnee County residents went nearly a month without running water.

Masham community leaders said with the help of the Oklahoma Rural Water Association a leak in the water line has been located, slowly sending water pressure back to homes in Masham.

Roy Robbins, a chairman with the Masham water resource board, told News On 6 Wednesday the town of Ralston wasn’t pumping enough water to sustain water pressure in Mahsam. But Ralston city councilor Donald Taylor said the town’s water system had nothing to do with the problem. 

Taylor said the leak was due to Masham’s ‘lack of monitoring and maintenance on their system.’

Masham’s water resource board says it is installing new secondary meters to help better monitor its water use.

