Severe Storms, Hail Possible Across Northern Oklahoma

The News On 6 WARN Team says there is a chance for severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and large hail across northern Oklahoma this evening.
These storms will move into north central Oklahoma out of central Kansas Thursday afternoon.
As the storms develop, the chance for wind damage will also increase.
The storms should exit the region early Friday leaving northeast Oklahoma with breezy, warm and humid conditions.
Storms with heavy rain and damaging hail moved across eastern Oklahoma Thursday morning. There were several thunderstorm warnings as these storms moved through
Temperatures will reach the mid-90s along with heat index values nearing 105 Thursday afternoon and again on Friday.
