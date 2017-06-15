Change Of Command Set For McAlester's Army Ammunition Plant

The current commander of the McAlester Army Ammunition plant, Colonel Sean Herron is moving to a new command.

The Army announced Thursday, Col. Herron has been selected to be the Assistant Chief of Staff for Logistics at the Army's Central Command located at Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina.

In a news release, the Army says Colonel Herron will relinquish command to Col. Joseph D. Blanding during a change of command ceremony at McAlester plant on Wednesday, June 21st.

Col. Sean Herron arrived in McAlester in June 2015 and was the plant's 34th commander since it was founded in 1943 and the 17th to represent the Army.