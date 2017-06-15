Terence Crutcher Estate Sues Betty Shelby, City Of Tulsa

The estate for Terence Crutcher, an unarmed man who was fatally shot last year by Tulsa Police Officer Betty Shelby, filed a civil rights lawsuit against Shelby and the city of Tulsa.

The lawsuit, filed Thursday in Tulsa County District Court, can be viewed below:

