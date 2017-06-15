Federal Charges Filed In Sapulpa Pipe Bomb Investigation - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Federal Charges Filed In Sapulpa Pipe Bomb Investigation

SAPULPA, Oklahoma -

Federal charges have been filed against Christopher Nichols and Berry Nichols in connection to pipe bombs planted in a woman's car parked outside the Creek County Courthouse May 23, 2017.

The father and son are charged with conspiracy to unlawfully manufacture and possess destructive device, possession of unregistered destructive device and aiding and abetting.

An affidavit shows the Sapulpa Police were called to the court house parking lot at 4:44 p.m. after a woman reported the pipe bombs left in her Ford Expedition. Sapulpa Police officers verified that there were two pipe bombs in the SUV, and they called in the Tulsa Police Bomb Squad and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Special Agent Ashley Stephens, ATF, said TPD removed the devices and rendered them safe, exposing propellant powers and BB shot inside the PVC pipe. Video surveillance showed a blue GMC truck with a white hood parking near the victim's vehicle, Stephens said.

A few minutes later, authorities said the video shows a man carrying something white, walking around the vehicle and appearing to enter the driver's side door. The truck then left the parking lot, court records show.

5/24/2017 Related Story: Sapulpa Pipe Bomb Scare Lands Father & Son In Jail

Stephens said Christopher Nichols was developed as a possible suspect, and later that night, the blue truck was located at a home in the 1500 block of North Main Street in Sapulpa. Christopher Nichols was found standing next to the vehicle, the special agent said.

Nichols admitted to driving the truck to the court house parking lot but said he just got change from inside the woman's SUV. 

The ATF searched a blue Honda Accord belonging to Chris Nichols and found a receipt from Walmart for BBs and gloves. A receipt from West lake Hardware listed four end caps and PVC pipe, according to the affidavit.

The report states Berry Nichols eventually admitted he drove his son to the stores to purchase the items, then his son made the pipe bombs. He also said he didn't want to hurt the victim but wanted to scare her in connection to a child custody dispute.

