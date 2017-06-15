Former Tulsa Businessman Arrested For Security Fraud

A convicted Tulsa businessman was arrested Wednesday on a security fraud charge.

Robert Eugene Tucker, 50, was charged with fraud in the sale of securities and violation of order issued under the Oklahoma Uniform Securities Act, according to online jail records.

Tucker is currently serving a 10-year suspended sentence after pleading guilty last year to practices similar to the charges filed June 7.

According to the affidavit, a Tulsa resident attempted to invest in Robert Tucker’s company, Corporate eXchange International.

During their investigation, agents with the AG's Consumer Protection Unit determined Tucker targeted a victim and sold a six-month note for $15,000, promising a return of $17,107.19.

When the note was due, the victim made several attempts to contact Tucker, who gave multiple excuses as to why he could not pay, the affidavit shows.

Tucker also entered into a Consent Judgment with the Oklahoma Department of Securities in 2011, which stopped him from selling securities in the state.