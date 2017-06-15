TU Football Continues Fight Against Alzheimer's

The University of Tulsa once again joins the fight to end Alzheimer's as the Alzheimer's Awareness Game for Tulsa football has been set for Saturday, September 23, when the Golden Hurricane hosts non-conference foe New Mexico at H.A. Chapman Stadium.



The Alzheimer's Association kicks off its 2017 Walk to End Alzheimer's on Wednesday, June 21, with the Kickoff Carnival at H.A. Chapman Stadium, from 4:30-8:30 p.m. The event is FREE and open to the public. Bring the whole family for fun, games and photo opportunities with TU football players and the Tulsa Spirit Squad. Dinner and refreshments will be available for purchase.

TU Coach Philip Montgomery Raises Alzheimer’s Awareness



This year, the annual Walk to End Alzheimer's will take place on the TU campus on Saturday, Sept. 23, as the party begins at 7:30 a.m. and the Walk at 9 a.m. The 1.5-mile route will start at Dietler Commons and end near Hurricane Alley at 8th & Tucker Drive. The Tulsa-New Mexico game time will be announced at a later date.



Participants joining the Walk to End Alzheimer's will have an opportunity to purchase a game ticket for the Tulsa-New Mexico contest at a reduced price, with discounts ranging from 40-, 50- and 60-percent dependent on seat location.



All funds raised through the Walk to End Alzheimer's further the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer's Association.

The Alzheimer's Association is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax-deductible as allowed by law. There is no registration fee for the Walk, but interested individuals are asked to pre-register for the Walk at Tulsawalk.org. Every registered participant will receive a T-shirt after achieving the fundraising minimum of $100.

For more information regarding the Walk to End Alzheimer's, contact Leeanna Tomah at 918.392.5010 and Tulsawalk@alz.org.



Tulsa's 2017 Walk to End Alzheimer's Website: Tulsawalk.org