2016 Eufaula Bank Robbery Victims Sue Tulsa, Creek Counties, D.O.C.

A lawsuit was filed Thursday in McIntosh County District Court by victims in the January 2016, Bank of Eufaula robbery that left two people shot and one fatally shot.

The lawsuit claims that Tulsa County, Creek County and the Oklahoma Department of Corrections all failed to ensure the robber, Cedric Norris, was imprisoned in Oklahoma after he finished serving a sentence in Texas.

Norris entered the bank January 21, 2016, and shot and killed bank president Randy Peterson before shooting a bank employee who he was trying to take hostage, and then taking a bank customer hostage and making her drive his stolen getaway car.

The victims and the estate of murdered bank president Randy Peterson are the plaintiffs in the lawsuit.

When Norris entered the bank, he was supposed to have been in prison in Oklahoma, serving 60 years for his convictions for robbery by force in Tulsa County and Creek County, according to the victims' attorney.

He was convicted in those Counties while serving another sentence for robbery in Texas. Because neither County nor the Department of Corrections submitted the appropriate paperwork with Texas authorities, however, Norris was released when he finished his sentence in that state, the attorney said.

Tulsa and Creek counties and the D.O.C. all have approximately three weeks to answer the lawsuit.