Concessions Dispute Derails BMX HQ Move To Tulsa's Expo Square

TULSA, Oklahoma -

A breakdown in contract talks leads to a major change for one of Tulsa's Vision projects.

As first reported by our partners at The Frontier, the headquarters for USA BMX won't be at the Tulsa County Fairgrounds.

The demolition of the old Driller Stadium was part of a plan to bring Olympic level sports to Tulsa.  The destruction will go on even though the planned replacement, an Olympic BMX training track, won't be moving in.

A dispute over income from the concessions ended contract talks between the fairgrounds and BMX.

Expo Square said the breakdown was "due to terms dictated by a pouring rights agreement. Our staff and board are disappointed in the outcome, but understand the decision." 

"Everything between the City of Tulsa and BMX is still full speed ahead," Mayor G.T. Bynum said.

Now the city is trying to find a suitable spot.

"I think there was a large expectation it would be at the fairgrounds, but BMX's commitment was always that they would come to Tulsa, and it's unfortunate that things haven't panned out in the agreement with the fairgrounds but that in no way reduces our commitment to getting them here in the city," G.T. Bynum said.

While the city continues talks about possible locations, BMX plans to have a track in Tulsa by late 2019.  The headquarters building would be finished the next year.  

The Vision tax budget for the project is $15 million.

BMX had planned to use the old health department building for a headquarters; but that part of the deal is off as well, leaving the city looking for another spot just as good as the prominent corner of 15th and Yale.

