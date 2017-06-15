Juneteenth Celebrates History, Heritage In Tulsa

Juneteenth celebrations kick off in Tulsa today.

Juneteenth celebrations have been happening all around the Brady district the last few years but it's back where it started in Greenwood.

Major festivities will happen in the field at OSU Tulsa near Greenwood and Archer.

Juneteenth is celebrated across the country to recognize when slaves in Galveston, Texas, found out they were free.

The focus this year is recognizing history, heritage and happiness.

A special emphasis will be on the historical significance of Juneteenth, but also the Greenwood District.

There will be lots of fun events for the family.

There is a comedy show Thursday at 8 p.m. and a movie at the Guthrie Green at 8:30 p.m.

Organizers say this is an event for all of Tulsa.

The event lasts from today through Monday.