Tulsa Holds Fundraiser To Support Family Of Slain Man

William Bruckman died three weeks ago when a man driving the wrong way in a stolen Oklahoma Natural Gas truck crashed head-on into his car.

To help support Bruckman's now-widowed wife and children, the community is holding a fundraiser.

Bruckman's best friend says every day he feels the loss, but the good memories keep him going.

Friends since junior high, Bruckman and Jeremy Smith considered themselves more than that.

"Will was a brother to me. I considered him extended family," Smith said.

May 24 started off as any other. Smith started his morning routine. Eventually finding his phone filled with missed calls and devastating messages.

His best friend died in a head-on collision.

"It just shocks you," Smith said. "You really don't know what to think. Even now it's hard to fathom."

Growing up together, Smith and Bruckman spent countless hours playing video games, spending time at the lake and partying. As adults that friendship continue.

Each there for other's wedding. Smith: Bruckman's best man.

"I'm grateful that I did get to see him grow up and become the man that he did," Smith said. "That's what I'm grateful for, and a chance to be his friend."

It's the out-of-the-blue text messages, smile and friendship that's the hardest to live without.

"It's just something that we got to stay strong and i know he wouldn't' want us to be down in the dumps about it because he was a happy person.

Bruckman left behind a wife and three children. They are who Smith gives his love to now.

"All I can do is think about the good times and how good of a friend he was, how good of a father he was, and that's something that will never fade," Smith said.