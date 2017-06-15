Tulsa's Mike Neal Talks About Long-Time Friend Scalise After Shooting

Louisiana Congressman Steve Scalise remains in critical condition after Wednesday's shooting at a Virginia baseball field.

The congressman is a friend of Tulsa Regional Chamber president and CEO Mike Neal.

6/15/2017 Related Story: Annual Charity Baseball Game Still On After DC Shooting

Neal has known the congressman for more than 20 years. When he heard the news about the shooting he described it with one word, "devastation."

6/15/2017 Related Story: Scalise has more surgery as authorities track shooter's path

"To think that somebody would come and literally, try to shoot up and kill, a group of members of Congress, who were trying to practice for a baseball game, for charity to help the community for which they live is atrocious," Neal said.

Scalise has spoken to the chamber for the past three years, most recently last week in Washington D.C.

"Had a chance to talk to him about his priorities, had a chance to talk to him about his family, had a chance to talk to him about that fact that he was gonna be playing in this baseball game," Neal said.

Instead of playing second base in Nationals Park, the congressman is in the hospital.

Neal says he can't imagine anyone trying to hurt the majority whip. He says Scalise is liked by everyone.

"My first reaction was who would ever want to shoot Steve Scalise," Neal said. "He's the most likable friendly personable individual on the face of the universe."

In the meantime, Neal is asking people to keep the congressman and his family in their thoughts and prayers.

That both members of Congress from the republican or democrat side, will come together the citizens of our country will come together as Americans," Neal said.

To follow updates about Scalise's condition, follow his Twitter account.