Rain Ends Across Oklahoma, Cooler Temps By Father's Day

We're still dealing with a few storms early Friday across part of the area but these will quickly move southeast by the next few hours.

We may stay precip free for the rest of the day ( after the AM hours) but I'll need to keep a slight mention for a few more storms that are likely to develop this afternoon and tonight across central Kansas. These may move southeast near the far northern Oklahoma and southeastern Kansas area later tonight into pre-dawn Saturday. Most data support these storms remaining to the northeast of most of our region Saturday morning and the pop will be centered at 10% for late tonight through pre-dawn Saturday.

Saturday night into Sunday morning a cold front will move southeast into the state with a chance for showers and storms behind the boundary followed by a noticeable cool-down Sunday with highs in the mid-80s along with northeast winds around 10 to 15 mph. The latest and greatest data has trended even lower in the Sunday afternoon temps. We have made a slight reduction in the daytime high. By Sunday midday to afternoon, some dry air (lower few points ) will advect into the northeastern Oklahoma region. Any storms by the late day or Sunday night would be located across the Red River Valley region. Temperatures Monday morning should start in the 60s with highs in the upper 80s near 90 with sunshine and east winds.

South winds will return Tuesday with highs moving back into the lower or mid 90 along with a slight chance of storms Tuesday night into Wednesday morning across far northeastern Oklahoma as the upper air flow will remain from the northwest for a few days.

Temperatures have been trending much warmer for today and tomorrow in the last few model runs. I’ll not make any drastic changes upward at this point. Heat index values should continue to be nearing the advisory criteria levels, more so Saturday.

