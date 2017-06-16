Two Injured When Car Crashes Into Semi On Tulsa Highway

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 2015 Chevy Impala slammed into the rear of a semi on I-44 in east Tulsa early Friday sending two people to the hospital.

Troopers say the 3:21 a.m. crash happened in the eastbound lanes of the interstate just west of the 21st Street exit.

The OHP says the two people injured were a 40-year-old Tulsa man and his 30-year-old passenger from Sapulpa. Both were admitted to the hospital with multiple injuries.

Troopers said Tulsa firefighters took about 35 minutes to peel back the roof of the car and rescue the two people inside.

The driver of the semi, 66-year-old Mehmet Yazgan of Medford, New York as well as a passenger, 33-year-old Alisher Salimov of Philadelphia were not injured in the crash.

The crash shut down the eastbound lanes of the highway for a short time.

The OHP says the cause of the crash remains under investigation.