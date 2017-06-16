Storms Shut Down Muskogee's G-Fest Late Thursday

The G-Fest in Muskogee had to wrap up a bit early Thursday night due to severe weather.

Storms with gusty winds and lots of rain hit the Muskogee area during some of the musical acts and organizers decided to send people home.

"At approximately 10:50 p.m. we alerted fans from the main stage that due to severe weather we were canceling the rest of the evening and instructed everyone to exit the premises. There was some structural damage to non-permanent structures and a few minor injuries reported," said Jim Blair, Executive Director of Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame.

News On 6 Storm Tracker Darren Stephens was at the festival and got some video of mangled tents and other damage due to the winds.

Officials say several people suffered some injuries, but News On 6 hasn't heard how bad those injuries were.

The G-Fest checked out the damage, but officials say they expect to continue the festival Friday as scheduled.