Hundreds Of Ford Mustang, Shelby Enthusiasts Converge On Tulsa

Tulsa is again hosting the 43nd Annual Mid America Ford and Shelby Nationals.

Mustang enthusiasts from all over the world took part in a night cruise Thursday in Tulsa's Brady District.

Friday, the Shelbys head to the Hallett Motor Racing Circuit near Jennings to race.

On Saturday, they will run the quarter mile at the Tulsa Raceway Park on North Garnett.

