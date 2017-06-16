Police Want To Identify Man Suspected In Tulsa Burglary

Investigators seeking help to identify a person of interest caught on a surveillance camera breaking into a Tulsa parking garage storage shed in the early hours of May 10th.

The incident happened in the 1400 block of South Boston at about 12:45 a.m.

In the video below, the man can be seen approaching the shed with a pair of bolt cutters. Minutes later, the man is seen leaving the parking garage with items from the shed.

If know the man or know about the crime, Tulsa Police are asking that you call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.