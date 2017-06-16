Broken Arrow Fire Department Receives Grant For Loading Equipmen - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Broken Arrow Fire Department Receives Grant For Loading Equipment

Posted: Updated:
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma -

Right now, EMTs in Broken Arrow are responsible for lifting cots and sliding them into the ambulance, but not for long.

The Broken Arrow Fire Department is getting ready to purchase six new Power-Load systems for the department's front-line ambulance fleet. 

The new technology loads cots into ambulances so firefighters don't have to, which will help reduce lifting injuries for the EMTs. The cots also make it safer for patients because the whole process will become smoother. 

This is the Broken Arrow Fire Department's third FEMA grant in two years and Chief Jeremy Moore says the new technology could save the city millions of dollars. 

Chief Jeremy Moore of the Broken Arrow Fire Department mentioned, "In the last five years, the Broken Arrow Fire Department  has incurred over $1 million in costs associated with back injuries and in that same time 500,000 directly related to lifting." 

The equipment costs more than the grant provides, so the city will pay the remaining balance. It will take at least six months to get the equipment once the department gets the money. 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.