Broken Arrow Fire Department Receives Grant For Loading Equipment

Right now, EMTs in Broken Arrow are responsible for lifting cots and sliding them into the ambulance, but not for long.

The Broken Arrow Fire Department is getting ready to purchase six new Power-Load systems for the department's front-line ambulance fleet.

The new technology loads cots into ambulances so firefighters don't have to, which will help reduce lifting injuries for the EMTs. The cots also make it safer for patients because the whole process will become smoother.

This is the Broken Arrow Fire Department's third FEMA grant in two years and Chief Jeremy Moore says the new technology could save the city millions of dollars.

Chief Jeremy Moore of the Broken Arrow Fire Department mentioned, "In the last five years, the Broken Arrow Fire Department has incurred over $1 million in costs associated with back injuries and in that same time 500,000 directly related to lifting."

The equipment costs more than the grant provides, so the city will pay the remaining balance. It will take at least six months to get the equipment once the department gets the money.