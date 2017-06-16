Theft Of Expensive Eyewear From Tulsa Business Caught On Camera

A Tulsa business says two women were caught on a surveillance camera stealing some expensive eyewear.

Harrel Eyecare's Dan Frye says the theft got him upset.

"Well at first, it makes you, makes you kind of mad," said Dan Frye.

Frye says employees at their store at 45th and South Harvard remember the two women walking into the store Thursday afternoon and leaving about five minutes later.

But it wasn't until an employee noticed frames missing, that Frye reviewed the surveillance video, which he shared with the News On 6.



"We suspect they took a Jimmy Choo and a Tom Ford, which are very much luxury brands," said Dan Frye.

He says they took at least ten frames valued at almost $1,800.

Management says they took many of the frames from a display case , which is hidden behind a wall of eyeglasses and that creates a blind spot for the people working at the front desk.

The store has filed an online police report, complete with pictures, and now Dan Frye is playing a waiting game.

"A lot of times they end up on Craig'slist or EBay. I've been actually checking those last night and this morning," said Dan Frye.

Frye says he knows the exact frames and brands that were stolen, and he will keep an eye out online.

If you recognize the women, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.