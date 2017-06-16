Tulsa-Area Events Continue Despite Rain In Forecast

With a chance for more rain in the forecast tomorrow, organizers at different festivals in the area have weather on their minds.

With a chance for more rain in the forecast tomorrow, organizers at different festivals in the area have weather on their minds.

Things are almost back to normal at the Muskogee G-Fest.

"Just typical Oklahoma," says Bryce Wood, audio technician.

Thursday night's storm moved through, blowing over all of the equipment.

"It kinda came quick — it was like a real quick blast," Wood says.

Wood says he just finished setting up for a performance.

"All of a sudden it got real still, and real cold and then the wind came in and kicked hard," he says.

A tarp landed on him.

"It was like a plastic avalanche," he says. "That's the best way to put it."

He's doing just fine and says so is the festival.

"The only thing that missed last night was the Tom Skinner's Science Project, but actually that performance closes out every single night," he says. "So everybody's gonna have the opportunity tonight and also tomorrow night."

"Everything's back in working order," says Jim Blair, Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame executive director.

Blair says with a total of 60 performances lined up for Friday and Saturday, he'll take every ray of sunshine he can get, with hopes things stay dry for a special performance Friday night.

"The Leon Russel Tribute — a lot of good music going on in there,so it's gonna be a lot of fun," Blair says. "We're gonna be going late into the night tonight."