Water Line Break Damages Downtown Tulsa Intersection

Photo of water flowing out of the break.

A water pipe break damaged a downtown Tulsa intersection Friday afternoon.

The 6-inch line broke at the intersection of Boulder and Cameron at about 2 p.m. causing a small sink hole that damaged the pavement.

The city says the break affected two businesses: The Hunt Club on the southwest corner of Main and Cameron and a warehouse west of Boulder.

Repairing the break will take 4-6 hours, according to the city.

Fixing the pavement will take longer and probably won't be finished until next week.

Traffic on Cameron Street is limited to westbound only while the eastbound lane is closed.