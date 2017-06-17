Man Injured When His Bicycle Hits Parked Car In Tulsa

Police say a bicyclist is in the hospital after crashing into a car parked on a Tulsa street early Saturday.

Officers were called at about 1 a.m. to the 2400 block of East 12th Street about an accident. They arrived to find a bicyclist unconscious and lying on the ground.

Police say it appears the rider in his mid-30s crashed into car so hard, it broke a tail light.

Police say the victim was not wearing a helmet.

There is no word from police on the bicyclist's name or condition.