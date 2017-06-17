No New Cases Of West Nile Virus Found In Tulsa Co. Mosquitoes

After finding mosquitoes carrying the West Nile Virus in Tulsa County earlier this month, health officials say traps checked over the past week have come up negative.

The Tulsa City-County Health Department says the number of mosquitoes collected in those traps are down by 4,000.

Officials say while mosquitoes thrive in hot, humid weather, consistent rain has fallen across Tulsa over the past week, washing away larva, preventing the mosquito population from growing.

Officials say Tulsa residents still need to take precautions from being bit by mosquitoes never the less.

"As sure as people put on sunscreen, they should be putting on their repellant," said Scott Meador.

Meador says Tulsa County, like other areas in northeast Oklahoma are definitely not in the clear. Experts say most West Nile Virus cases in Oklahoma happen in July and August.

The Tulsa City-County Health Department continues to spray for mosquitoes.