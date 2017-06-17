Funeral Tuesday For Tulsa Man Shot, Killed By Deputies, Police Officer

The funeral for 29-year-old Tulsa man man shot and killed by a Tulsa police officer and two Tulsa County deputies will be held Tuesday morning, June 20th.

Visitation for Joshua Barre is Monday evening at the Biglow Funeral Home at 1414 North Norfolk Avenue.

The funeral will be at First United Methodist at 1115 South Boulder with burial at the Crown Hill Cemetery in the 4300 block of East 66th Street North.

Sheriff deputies had been trying to pick Barre up for a mental health issue when investigators say he went into a convenience store armed with two knives on June 9th.

6/14/2017 TPD Reveals Names Of Deputies, Officer Who Shot Joshua Barre