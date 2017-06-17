Hello Summer, Dangerous Heat And Storms Across Green Country - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Hello Summer, Dangerous Heat And Storms Across Green Country

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Heat warnings and storm warnings! Dangerous heat and more rounds of storms will both impact Green Country over the next 24 hours.

A cluster of strong to severe storms will impact our far eastern and northeastern counties closer to the Arkansas state line through the mid-morning hours of our Saturday. Clouds from those leftover storms will hang around for much of the morning before sunshine breaks back through for the second half of the day.

As the sun returns later today, so will the nasty, sweltering heat. High temperatures will climb back into the mid to upper 90s this afternoon across much of eastern Oklahoma. But when you tack on the high humidity, our heat index values will be surging into the 105 to 110 degree range!  

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for those expected dangerously high heat index values.

Make sure you are staying properly hydrated and taking lots of breaks in the shade if you have any outdoor events today. Be sure to check in with friends and family that don’t have air conditioning, and please think of your pets as well!

Thankfully, an approaching cold front will soon bring relief! Scattered storms are expected to fire along that front across southeast Kansas later this evening, eventually moving south into northeast Oklahoma late tonight. A few storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds possible. Scattered storms will gradually weaken but should continue overnight into Father’s Day Sunday morning.

The highest storm chances during the day Father’s Day will gradually shift south of I-40 into southeast Oklahoma along the front. With clouds lingering and a north breeze returning, Sunday’s temperatures look much less brutal with highs only in the 80s!

Reasonable temperatures look to continue into Monday as well, but the heat and humidity will be building once again as we get further into next week. Hello, summer!

