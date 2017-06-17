GRDA: Blue-Green Algae Found In Fly Creek Area Of Grand Lake - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

GRDA: Blue-Green Algae Found In Fly Creek Area Of Grand Lake

LANGLEY, Oklahoma -

The Grand River Dam Authority's water lab has confirmed the presence of high levels of blue green algae [BGA] in the Fly Creek area of Grand Lake. 

In a post on the GRDA Facebook page, the location is off the Horse Creek arm of Grand Lake.

They are urging the public to avoid swimming or participating in water recreational activities in the Fly Creek area until further notice.

The GRDA says it discovered the blue green algae during routine aerial shoreline surveillance on Friday.  Water samples were taken confirming the presence of BGA.

"While most BGA are not toxic, toxins can be produced in some algae blooms," said Justin Alberty, spokesperson for GRDA. 

"We have communicated these test results to the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department, the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality, and the Oklahoma Water Resources Board. We are closely monitoring the area and will provide updates throughout the weekend as the situation progresses.”

According to the Oklahoma Department of Health, exposure to BGA can cause skin irritation, including rashes, hives or blisters. Inhalation of BGA can also trigger asthma-like conditions or allergic reactions.

