Group Working To Bring Customers Into Tulsa Businesses

Black Lives Matter of Tulsa says it wants to help bring customers to north Tulsa businesses.

Friday evening, they got together at the Rubicon Restaurant at 2248 North Harvard.

They say they are trying to empower people to empower the community.

"Showing our support - community support - so we can create a system of support - so a cycle can continue to grow," said Rev. Mareo Johnson with Seeking The Kingdom Ministries.

The group plans more meetings to support black-owned businesses in the future.