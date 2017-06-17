Oklahoma Storms Leave Behind Damage, Knock Out Power

Officials in several eastern Oklahoma communities say Saturday's storms have left behind considerable damage.

That includes damage to trees, homes and barns. It has also left a number of OG&E customers without power.

OG&E reported 8,145 customers without power at one point Saturday morning. Those outages include the communities of Checotah, Eufaula, Fort Gibson, Gore, Warner, Oktaha and Porum.

In a post to the News On 6 Facebook page, Kimberly Morris shared some photos of barn damage near the community of Warner.

Mayor Ryan Callison of Gore says Saturday's storm knocked down a number of trees which led to a power outage in Gore. Its the same story over in Webbers Falls.

News On 6 Storm Tracker Von Caster says trees are down, homes are damaged and power lines are down.

The Oklahoma Department of Highways says Highway 64/100 is closed between Gore and Webbers Falls due to downed power lines over the highway. Traffic has been detoured onto I-40 and Highway 10.

News On 6 Storm Tracker Von Castor also found tree damage in the Fort Gibson area.

Meanwhile, G-Fest officials in Muskogee say the final day will press forward despite storms Saturday morning and the heat in the afternoon.

They say more than 30 bands will be playing in the afternoon with headliners like Creedence Clearwater Revisited, the Swon Brothers and Kentucky Headhunters set to perform.