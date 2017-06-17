Oklahoma Storms Leave Behind Damage, Knock Out Power - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Oklahoma Storms Leave Behind Damage, Knock Out Power

Posted: Updated:
Gore Mayor Ryan Callison photo Gore Mayor Ryan Callison photo
Kimberly Morris photos Kimberly Morris photos
Gore Mayor Ryan Callison photo Gore Mayor Ryan Callison photo
Storm Tracker Von Caster in Webbers Falls Storm Tracker Von Caster in Webbers Falls
WEBBERS FALLS, Oklahoma -

Officials in several eastern Oklahoma communities say Saturday's storms have left behind considerable damage.  

That includes damage to trees, homes and barns.  It has also left a number of OG&E customers without power.

OG&E reported 8,145 customers without power at one point Saturday morning.  Those outages include the communities of Checotah, Eufaula, Fort Gibson, Gore, Warner, Oktaha and Porum.

In a post to the News On 6 Facebook page, Kimberly Morris shared some photos of barn damage near the community of Warner.

Mayor Ryan Callison of Gore says Saturday's storm knocked down a number of trees which led to a power outage in Gore. Its the same story over in Webbers Falls.

News On 6 Storm Tracker Von Caster says trees are down, homes are damaged and power lines are down.

The Oklahoma Department of Highways says Highway 64/100 is closed between Gore and Webbers Falls due to downed power lines over the highway. Traffic has been detoured onto I-40 and Highway 10.

News On 6 Storm Tracker Von Castor also found tree damage in the Fort Gibson area.

Meanwhile, G-Fest officials in Muskogee say the final day will press forward despite storms Saturday morning and the heat in the afternoon.  
They say more than 30 bands will be playing in the afternoon with headliners like Creedence Clearwater Revisited, the Swon Brothers and Kentucky Headhunters set to perform.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.