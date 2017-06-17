Oklahoma Under Excessive Heat Alert

Forecasters from the National Weather Service have issued excessive heat alerts for much of Oklahoma and parts of western Arkansas for Saturday.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the high 90s. Combined with high humidity, it will feel like 105 or 110 degrees in many areas.

Residents are advised to put off any strenuous outdoor work at least Sunday. That is when a cold front is expected to push across the state.