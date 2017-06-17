Tishomingo Basketball Coaches Fired After Using School Bus To Bu - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tishomingo Basketball Coaches Fired After Using School Bus To Buy Beer

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tishomingo High School is looking for two new boys basketball coaches after the district fired last season's coaches for using a school bus to buy beer.

A school board member says it happened while the coaches were out of town with the team at a basketball camp at Connors State College.

A store clerk told officials at Connors State the coaches drove the school bus to the nearby convenience store to buy beer.

The college does not allow alcohol on campus.

