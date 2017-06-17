South Tulsa, Catoosa Residents Lose Power In Thunderstorm

Public Service of Oklahoma reported around 1,800 residents in south Tulsa were without power Sunday morning. The utility service reports power was restored later that day.

Catoosa had a little over 360 customers without electricity. Their power was also restored.

OG&E says it had almost 2,700 customers without power in eastern Oklahoma due to storms Saturday. Warner was the hardest hit with 863 customers without power, followed by Gore with 815.

That number was down to about 400 Sunday.

Muskogee, Fort Gibson and Porum also had significant outages, OG&E said.

Lake Region Electric Cooperative had 495 customers without scattered from Locust Grove to north of Gore says OG&E.