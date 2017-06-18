Fish Fry Sets Tulsa Kitchen On Fire

The fire was contained to the kitchen.

A kitchen fire forced some Tulsa apartment residents to leave their homes Sunday morning. Firefighters say a man at Stone Crest Apartments at 41st and 129th East Avenue was heating up oil to fry fish then fell asleep.

The stove caught fire just before 1 a.m.

He tried to put it out but ended up having to call for help. Firefighters quickly knocked down the flames.

No one was hurt, but the man had to find somewhere else to stay.