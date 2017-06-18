Car Full Of Teenagers Involved In Tulsa Crash

They hit another car that ended up in someone's yard.

A juvenile driver was cited for running a stop sign and causing an injury crash around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, June 18. Tulsa Police said one person was hurt when a car full of teenagers crashed.

The teen driver ran the stop sign in a neighborhood north of Interstate 244 near North Sheridan Road and T-boned another car.

One of the cars ended up in someone's front yard, barely missing the house. The driver of the second car was taken to the hospital with what police said were minor injuries.