10-Year-Old Girl Drowns In Red River South Of Idabel

The information in this story was taken from an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.

A 10-year-old Texas girl drowned in the Red River about 30 miles south of Idabel over the weekend. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said her body was recovered around 11 p.m. Saturday, June 17.

She was not identified by name due to her age.

A trooper said the girl was wading out in the rapids when she slipped and went under the water just before 6 p.m. She never resurfaced, an incident report states.

Emergency crews dragged the river for her body and made the recovery in 6 feet of water about 30 yards from the Oklahoma shore, the report states. The girl was not wearing a life jacket, troopers said.

Hayworth, Garvin, Broken Bow, Idabel and Tom fire departments assisted OHP's Marine Enforcement Division. McCurtain County Sheriff's Office, Little River's Sheriff's Office and Wright City Police also responded.