Two Masked Men Rob Tulsa QuikTrip

Tulsa Police said two men robbed a Tulsa QuikTrip early Sunday morning, June 18. Two men with their faces covered came into the store at 3606 South Peoria at 3 a.m., a police report states.

Authorities said the men implied they had weapons and demanded money from the clerk. They then took off northwest into a neighborhood.

Police said a K-9 officer was taken to the scene and tracked the men, but no arrests have been made as yet. No one was hurt.