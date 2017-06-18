Storms Bring Cooler Air To NE Oklahoma - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Storms Bring Cooler Air To NE Oklahoma

Posted: Updated:
Father's Day forecast. Father's Day forecast.
Rain zone Sunday afternoon. Rain zone Sunday afternoon.
Rain zone Sunday night into Monday. Rain zone Sunday night into Monday.
Storm zone graphic. Storm zone graphic.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Some strong storms and a much-needed break from the nasty heat are the weather’s gift to dad today for Father’s Day!

Scattered storms will continue across portions of eastern Oklahoma through the morning. A few could still become strong to severe, with large hail and damaging winds possible. Locally heavy rains and very frequent lightning can also be expected with any storms that develop, so be aware if you were thinking of doing anything outside for dad in the morning hours.

The overall coverage of rain and storms will decrease by the late morning and early afternoon hours as a cold front pushes south across our viewing area. But, a few isolated showers or storms may still redevelop during the afternoon, particularly south of Tulsa into southeast Oklahoma.

That cold front will be bringing us a very welcome reprieve from the recent sweltering heat and humidity! We’ll pick up a nice north-northeast breeze today, with our Father’s Day afternoon highs mainly in the upper 70s to low 80s under mostly cloudy skies. Humidity will also be slowly decreasing for a change, making any afternoon outdoor plans much more comfortable than the past several days!

Storm chances will continue across southeast Oklahoma tonight, primarily south of I-40 Oklahoma as redevelopment is expected along the cold front. Once again, large hail and damaging winds will be possible so stay weather aware!

Storms look to exit our southeast Oklahoma counties by early Monday morning, with very pleasant weather setting up to kick off the work week! After morning lows in the low 60s, we’ll warm back into the upper 80s Monday afternoon under sunnier skies. Humidity will also remain at much more pleasant levels on Monday as we get a break from the recent very muggy air we’ve had to endure.

Summer officially begins on the calendar on Tuesday, and it will feel like early summer as highs climb back into the low 90s Tuesday afternoon. Seasonable and somewhat hot conditions look to hang around for most of next week with afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s through the end of the week. Additional storms may return by the end of next week as well, but our storm chances remain low right now as quite a bit of uncertainty remains in that timeframe.

  • Travis Meyer's BlogMore>>

  • What A Storm!

    What A Storm!

    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>
    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>

  • SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>
    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>

Special Features

Bus Stop Forecast

Wondering if you’ll need rain gear for you morning bus trip or afternoon ride home? Ask Alan!

Weather 101

Learn more about weather events that affect Oklahomans

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Radars

    See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

  • Osage SkyNews 6

    When there is breaking news across the state Osage SkyNews 6 can be first on the scene.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.