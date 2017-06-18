Storms Bring Cooler Air To NE Oklahoma

Some strong storms and a much-needed break from the nasty heat are the weather’s gift to dad today for Father’s Day!

Scattered storms will continue across portions of eastern Oklahoma through the morning. A few could still become strong to severe, with large hail and damaging winds possible. Locally heavy rains and very frequent lightning can also be expected with any storms that develop, so be aware if you were thinking of doing anything outside for dad in the morning hours.

The overall coverage of rain and storms will decrease by the late morning and early afternoon hours as a cold front pushes south across our viewing area. But, a few isolated showers or storms may still redevelop during the afternoon, particularly south of Tulsa into southeast Oklahoma.

That cold front will be bringing us a very welcome reprieve from the recent sweltering heat and humidity! We’ll pick up a nice north-northeast breeze today, with our Father’s Day afternoon highs mainly in the upper 70s to low 80s under mostly cloudy skies. Humidity will also be slowly decreasing for a change, making any afternoon outdoor plans much more comfortable than the past several days!

Storm chances will continue across southeast Oklahoma tonight, primarily south of I-40 Oklahoma as redevelopment is expected along the cold front. Once again, large hail and damaging winds will be possible so stay weather aware!

Storms look to exit our southeast Oklahoma counties by early Monday morning, with very pleasant weather setting up to kick off the work week! After morning lows in the low 60s, we’ll warm back into the upper 80s Monday afternoon under sunnier skies. Humidity will also remain at much more pleasant levels on Monday as we get a break from the recent very muggy air we’ve had to endure.

Summer officially begins on the calendar on Tuesday, and it will feel like early summer as highs climb back into the low 90s Tuesday afternoon. Seasonable and somewhat hot conditions look to hang around for most of next week with afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s through the end of the week. Additional storms may return by the end of next week as well, but our storm chances remain low right now as quite a bit of uncertainty remains in that timeframe.