Webbers Falls, Gore Residents Cleaning Up Storm Damage

WEBBERS FALLS, Oklahoma -

Folks in and near Webbers Falls are cleaning up the damage from winds that swept that area Saturday.

Strong winds damaged homes and outbuildings. Residents are cleaning up snapped and uprooted trees especially in the eastern part of town. One tree crashed into someone's home, splitting it in half.

Mayor Frank Anderson said seven homes have serious damage. Others are cleaning up their yards after what Lynn Wright describes as an intense storm.

"You couldn't see anything - it was raining so hard and blowing debris," he said.

Wright is using a generator while he waits for OG&E crews to restore power to hundreds in the Webbers Falls and Gore area.

Among the playground equipment at the city park there are more uprooted trees.

"A lot of these hundred-year-old trees are just gone," Wright said. "They need to go to planting some more."

Wright said his home is fine, but he'll be busy working to get his community back to order.

"Clean up best I can and help anybody that needs any help," he said.

Oklahoma Department of Transportation has part of U.S. 64 near the Arkansas River bridge closed due to downed power lines. The highway links Webbers Falls to Gore, which also had storm damage.

And in Haskell County, tree limbs snapped after the storm blew through Kinta. The small town south of Stigler is still recovering from two flooding events earlier this year.

OG&E's System Watch is still reporting some power outages as of Monday morning. About 350 customers are without power, and it is not expected to be restored until Monday afternoon.

