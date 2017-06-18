Man Who Went Missing In Tulsa Has Been Located

Tulsa Police said a 55-year-old man has been found after his photo was released to the public.

Victor McClellan suffers from schizophrenia and does not have his medication, a news release states.

He is in Tulsa for a funeral and was last seen around 11 p.m. Saturday, June 17 at 1200 North Main Street. McClellan is a black male, 6' and 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and appears to be mostly bald from the photo police posted.

McClellan was located Sunday afternoon.